STN: 125777
Proper Name: Chikungunya Vaccine, Live
Tradename: IXCHIQ
Manufacturer: Valneva Austria GmbH
Indication:
- For the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at high risk of exposure to CHIKV.
Product Information
- Package Insert - IXCHIQ
- Demographic Subgroup Information – Chikungunya Vaccine, Live (IXCHIQ)
Refer to Section 1.1 of the Clinical Review Memo for information about participation in the clinical trials and any analysis of demographic subgroup outcomes that is notable.
Supporting Documents