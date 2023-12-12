STN: BL 125703
Proper Name: brexucabtagene autoleucel
Tradename: Tecartus
Manufacturer: Kite Pharma, Inc.
Indication:

  • For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (r/r MCL).

