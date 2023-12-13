Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3007020

TROOPER: Tylor Rancourt                         

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2023 2103 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 14  Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: John Cahill    

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT 

 

VICTIM: Krystin Holt

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a fight that had occurred on VT RT 14 in Williamstown, VT. Throughout the course of the investigation it was learned that Cahill had struck the victim three times in the face causing pain. Cahill was subsequently issued a criminal citation for Simple Assault and ordered to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/07/2024 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

