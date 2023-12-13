Berlin Barracks / Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3007020
TROOPER: Tylor Rancourt
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/12/2023 2103 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 14 Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: John Cahill
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VICTIM: Krystin Holt
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a fight that had occurred on VT RT 14 in Williamstown, VT. Throughout the course of the investigation it was learned that Cahill had struck the victim three times in the face causing pain. Cahill was subsequently issued a criminal citation for Simple Assault and ordered to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/07/2024 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545