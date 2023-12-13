Flash News: OKX Wallet Enhances Accessibility for Bitcoin DApps

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 13, 2023.



OKX Wallet Enhances Accessibility for Bitcoin DApps



OKX Wallet today introduced an upgrade to its 'Discover' platform with the implementation of Bitcoin's Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBT) signature function. PSBT is a Bitcoin standard that facilitates the portability of unsigned transactions, enabling multiple parties to easily sign the same transaction.



Until today, OKX Wallet's Discover users encountered limitations when trying to utilize BTC-related DApps due to the absence of a PSBT signature function within the OKX Wallet. With the latest update, users can now seamlessly connect to and interact with Bitcoin DApps such as UniSat, Magic Eden and idclub directly through Discover. In addition, OKX Wallet users can now display their transaction histories for Bitcoin-related DApps.



OKX Wallet's Discover platform gathers over 5,500+ DApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

