CBP Field Operations promotes commercial bus EAPIS

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge is reminding and encouraging bus companies to file their international trips in CBP’s Electronic Advanced Passenger Information System, which will promote fast, secure border crossing, and front of the line privileges.

“We want to remind bus line management that CBP has already begun receiving electronic passenger manifests and we expect to expand to require all commercial bus lines to submit EAPIS,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/ Pharr/ Anzalduas Port of Entry. “We need bus companies to get on board with filing an EAPIS report and help us expedite processing those travelers.”

CBP at the Hidalgo Port of Entry would like to remind bus lines, and their passengers, that certain bus lines have already begun to submit EAPIS prior to making entry to the United States. In doing so, bus lines will request entry documents for entering data into EAPIS, much like airlines have been doing for many years now. Travelers should be aware that the bus lines requesting traveler documents are for purposes of submitting their EAPIS for entry to the United States.

EAPIS is a CBP Web-based computer application that provides for the collection of electronic traveler manifest information from commercial carriers for international travel both into and out of the United States. The system collects data via the internet so that small carriers can use the public network to submit their electronic manifests.

EAPIS filing allows CBP to identify those persons who may pose a risk to border or public security; may have terroristic ties, may be inadmissible; may be a person of interest; may otherwise be engaged in activity in violation of U.S. law; or the subject of law enforcement warrants.

This allows CBP to facilitate effectively and efficiently the entry of legitimate travelers and crew members into, and through the United States.

CBP Field Operations wants to encourage commercial bus lines that traverse from Mexico to the United States with passengers to file their trip in CBP’s EAPIS to familiarize themselves with this soon-to-be mandatory process. CBP will provide front-of-the-line privileges to those bus companies that participate in this program, allowing their buses to clear inspection in an expeditious manner.

Enrolling in CBP’s EAPIS program can be done by visiting this link (EAPIS-ENROLL).

Pursuant to 19 U.S.C. 1431(b), CBP has the authority to require manifest information for all vehicles crossing the border, including trains and buses.

For more information on the EAPIS program visit this link on CBP.gov, (CBP APIS) or contact the Hidalgo Port of Entry public line at (956)843-5701.