New Laws in Victoria Make it Illegal to Rent Mouldy Properties

In Victoria, if tenants find mould in a property they're renting, they can report it to their landlord and the landlord is legally required to fix it. SAN-AIR products eradicate mould but are still non-toxic and safe for people to use, as a recent study from Groupe ICARE study found. Daniel Massaioli started developing SAN-AIR products 10 years ago because he wanted products which would eradicate mould but be safe for people to use.

If there's mould growing on the walls of a rented property, the tenants now have the right to ask the landlord for this to be fixed urgently.

But while these repairs are being done, using SAN-AIR products will help make the property more inhabitable during this period by eradicating any new mould growth.” — Daniel Massaioli, CEO SAN-AIR

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- New legislation has been passed for those living in Victoria which means if there's mould growing on the walls of a rented property, or the bathroom is damp and unventilated, the tenants now have the right to report this to the rental provider or landlord and ask for urgent repairs to be done.This is because legislation was passed in Victoria earlier this year which means each property offered for rent must be free from mould and damp - and meet the minimum standards for ventilation. As well, the rental provider or landlord must tell tenants if they're renting out a property which has a history of mould and damp.This legislation is now effective in Victoria and looks likely to be passed in NSW soon as well. The reason this legislation has been passed now is because the adverse effects that mould can cause to people’s health have become more accepted by the medical community and the public. It’s generally accepted now that mould can cause major property damage and if it’s not dealt with quickly, it can make a property unsafe to live in.These changes have been a long time comingFor Daniel Massaioli who started his company called SAN-AIR ten years ago, this recent legislation has been a long time coming. But he welcomes the fact it’s here now in Victoria and looks likely to be passed in NSW soon.This is because Daniel has been aware of the inherent dangers of mould for many years because of his work in the product development area. For over 20 years he worked in this area, developing products to clean the mould out of large air conditioning systems as this had been recognised as a major health problem for some time.With his double major in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of New South Wales, Daniel started working on developing something new which wouldn’t be as toxic as other mould cleaners, but would still eradicate and deter mould.Daniel was passionate about developing this new product because he felt there was a need for something safe for people to use. As he says: “As a scientist, I wanted to solve problems with easy natural solutions, not the toxic solutions that were around then and now.”What makes the SAN-AIR products different when eradicating mould?When Daniel succeeded in developing SAN-AIR oil - a product which is made from a blend of organic derivatives, sourced as pure distillates from specific plants – it was found this product was effective in eliminating the airborne micro-organisms which cause mould to grow. Because the product contains only natural ingredients, it’s safe for humans to use.A recent study carried out by Groupe ICARE found that SAN-AIR oil was extremely safe for human contact. Below is an extract from the conclusion or you can read the full study here "The results obtained under these experimental conditions, enable to conclude that the test item SAN-AIR V3R Gel does not have to be classified as a skin sensitizer, in accordance with the Regulation EC No. 1272/2008 on classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures. No signal, word or hazard statement is required."How safe are other products which people use to eradicate mould?There’s always been a range of products aimed at cleaning and eradicating mould and one of the most common is bleach. Daniel says products like bleach have been developed at a time when there wasn’t much checking carried out about what is actually safe to use in the home and office on a regular basis.“These pharmaceutical products have been created for the past 20 years but they’re not inert enough to avoid harmful metabolising in the human GI tract,” he says. Daniel adds that common cleaning products like bleach react with biological tissues, causing irritation and cell death by protein denaturation.“This reaction is most severe for the more sensitive tissues such as the respiratory system and eyes, and less severe for more resistant tissues such as the GI tract and skin,” he says.Daniel says with this latest legislation, it's important for renters to check a property when they're inspecting it, to see if it has mould. He adds: "When you’re looking at a property to rent, it’s important to ask the rental provider or landlord if the property has any history of mould contamination. With this new legislation in Victoria, the landlord must tell you if the property has any history of mould contamination, and each rental property must meet the minimum ventilation standards." (This means all habitable rooms must meet the Building Code of Australia ventilation standards [regulation 29, schedule 4]).The laws around mould are looking set to change in NSW as well and tenants in all three of Australia’s La Niña-hit east coast states – NSW, Queensland and Victoria – are now eligible for discounts and damage payments if they find they have mould in their rented properties.As Daniel says: "If mould growth is found in a rented property, it’s important to tell your landlord and make sure any major structural repairs are carried out so that excess moisture is eliminated. But while these repairs are being done, using SAN-AIR products will help make the property more inhabitable during this period by eradicating any new mould growth."Once the repairs have been completed, the SAN-AIR products will work towards ensuring any mould spores left from the mould contamination, don’t germinate and grow as this can often happen. As time goes on, if the right structural repairs have been carried out, with the continued use of the SAN-AIR products, the mould in the property will be eradicated.

