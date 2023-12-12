Submit Release
Two Men Killed in Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed two men in Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men in the roadway with gunshot wound injuries. They died at the scene.

 

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Octavio Quintano, of Silver Spring, MD, and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano, of Northeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 23201666

