Data Wrangling Market Surges, Projected to Reach $5.58 Bn by 2026, Fueled by Demand for Streamlined Data Preparation

Rising volumes of diverse data sources, demand for data prep efficiency, and analytics drive the Data Wrangling Market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data wrangling market size was valued at $1,458.69 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $5,581.18 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Data wrangling is the process of converting raw data into another valuable format with the purpose of making it more appropriate for advance tasks such as machine learning and data analytics. The primary goal of data wrangling is to provide help to the organizations to reduce the time spent on collecting and arranging data. In addition, data wrangling helps data scientists to focus mainly on analysis rather than focusing on wrangling of data.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-wrangling-market

Increase in volume and velocity of data across the organizations and technological advancement such as AI and machine learning technologies in data wrangling, drives the growth of the market. In addition, growth of edge computing solutions fuels the growth of the market. However, reluctance to shift from traditional ETL tools to advance automated tools hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing regulatory pressure among the enterprises is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6005

Key Findings of the Study:

► By component, the solution segment led the data wrangling market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

► By deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for the highest data wrangling market share in 2018.

► By industry vertical, the BFSI segmented accounted for the highest data wrangling market share in 2018.

The operations segment dominated the data wrangling market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in its use to align large amount of data and to transform the data for analysis in very less time. Furthermore, human resources segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the adoption by enterprises for extracting data from multiple human resource information system systems (HRIS) and retain precise enterprise wide reporting.

The BFSI sector dominated the data wrangling market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of financial institutions are using graph database solutions to solve a variety of data problems. Furthermore, the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the major shift toward digitization in the retail industry.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-wrangling-market/purchase-options

By region, the global data wrangling market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region includes growing adoption of data wrangling solution by businesses to effectively prepare data for getting accurate analytics for informed decision making. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to adoption of data wrangling solution by large enterprises in the emerging countries such as China and India, for refining large volumes of data.

Key Market Players:

► IBM Corporation

► Oracle Corporation

► SAS institute

► Tibco Software

► Hitachi Vantara

► Teradata Corporation

► Alteryx

► Impetus

► Trifacta Software Inc.

► Paxata Inc

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6005

Similar Report:

1. Lead Management Software Market

2. Secure Web Gateway Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

