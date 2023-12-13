St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child (x2), Motor Vehicle Crash

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 23A4009132

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 12-12-23 at 1635 hours

STREET: Fenton Rd. / Depot Hill Rd.

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION(S): DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child (x2)

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Megan Austin

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Superficial

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A





SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of Fenton Road and Depot Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, VT. While responding to the scene, additional reports were received advising that the vehicle in question, a 2016 Honda Odyssey, was off the roadway sliding down an embankment toward the river.





Troopers arrived on scene within minutes and located the vehicle teetering only feet away from the river. St. Johnsbury Fire Department and several passerby assisted the operator, later identified as Megan Austin (32) of St. Johnsbury, and her two juvenile occupants exit the vehicle and get to a safer location away from the unsteady car.





Austin informed Troopers that she was traveling north on Fenton Road when she veered toward the shoulder in an attempt to make way for a passing vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Upon doing so, Austin claimed her vehicle lost traction due to road conditions and slid down the embankment before striking a tree stump and coming to a final position of uncontrolled rest.





During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Austin exhibiting several signs of impairment and discovered open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, which revealed Austin was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on January 8, 2024 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges prior to being released to a sober adult.





Troopers were assisted on scene by members of CALEX and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-8-24 at 0830 hours





*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



