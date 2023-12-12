Submit Release
SB797 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-12-12

WISCONSIN, December 12 - An Act to create 302.073 and 302.074 of the statutes; Relating to: personal hygiene products for inmates of state correctional institutions and county jails and houses of correction and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

