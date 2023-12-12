Submit Release
SB800 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-12-12

WISCONSIN, December 12 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (mu); and to create 29.063 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: deer carcass disposal sites, chronic wasting disease education, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

