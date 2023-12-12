Montgomery County Council Approves the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

MARYLAND, December 12 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The plan establishes an overall vision for the Fairland Community over the next 20 years

The Montgomery County Council voted today to approve the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan. The plan is an update to a portion of the 1997 Fairland Master Plan, and it establishes a clear vision for an equitable, just and prosperous future for the Fairland community, mirroring the County’s long-term priorities, which includes a vibrant economy, equity for all residents, and a healthy environment.

The master plan boundary consists primarily of properties and neighborhoods in Fairland and Briggs Chaney along the U.S. 29 Corridor near Paint Branch on the south and toward Greencastle Road on the north. The update examines and provides policies and recommendations on existing and future land uses and zoning, housing inventory and needs, transportation systems, historic preservation opportunities, area park facilities, and the environment.

“The Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan provides a critical tool to fulfill our commitments to encourage investment in East County, ensuring residents have the housing, jobs, infrastructure and amenities they need and deserve,” said Council President Andrew Friedson who chairs the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee which reviewed the land-use plan. “An area already rich in park amenities and public facilities and proximate to neighboring Prince George’s County, the Fairland and Briggs Chaney area is now positioned to reach its full potential.” “I’m grateful to the community members who gave their input to shape this plan, to the Planning staff who wrote it and to my colleagues who supported it,” said District 5 Councilmember Kristin Mink. “It’s time for East County to get its due, and with this plan, we set the table for new amenities, new retail and commercial job centers, new housing, and more walkable and transit-connected communities in an area of the County that has been demanding it for many years.”

“I'm thrilled to approve the very first master plan after the passage of Thrive 2050, our County’s general plan," said Councilmember Natali Fani-González, a member of the PHP Committee. "This Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan enhances transit services and connectivity alongside strategic redevelopment opportunities to strengthen neighborhoods."

“As a long time East County resident, I am honored to vote in favor of the Fairland Briggs Chaney Master Plan,” said at-large Councilmember Will Jawando, who is a member of the PHP Committee. “This is the first master plan this area has seen in the last 20 years. The plan will bring more housing, community amenities and much needed pedestrian safety to East County.” “I’m thankful to residents, community leaders, the Planning Department, Planning Board and the entire Council for taking such a critical look at this important master plan,” District 7 Councilmember Dawn Luedtke said. “Fairland and Briggs Chaney are great opportunities for more investment in commercial amenities, walkable neighborhoods and civic spaces. The residents of East County deserve nothing less.”

“This master plan is an exciting step towards building a more thoughtful and amenities-rich community that balances the future and current needs of East County through dense, transit-oriented development,” said at-large Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

Some of the significant components of the plan include recommendations to emphasize community gateways and activity centers that can develop into compact, high-density, mixed-use centers with frequent transit service. The plan prioritizes U.S. 29 as a ‘transit-first’ corridor that provides frequent, convenient regional connections from the plan area to Silver Spring, Washington D.C. and Howard County and recommends providing a continuous network of trails and paths connecting activity centers, neighborhoods, parks, open spaces, community facilities and bus stops, both within and beyond the master plan area.

The plan recommends safe pedestrian movement, greater tree canopy and attractive community gathering spaces. Additionally, the plan supports a healthy community food system that includes healthy retail choices, farmers markets and community gardens.

To learn more about the needs of the community and hear directly from residents, the Council traveled to the East County Community Recreation Center on Sept. 27, 2023, to receive testimony from residents on the details of the plan. In addition, on Sept. 5, 2023, Councilmembers received a tour of the plan area led by representatives of the Planning Department. These efforts allowed the Council to incorporate public feedback into the plan, which went through a series of live-streamed worksessions with the PHP Committee as well as the Council.

More information can be found in the staff report and the Planning Board resource page.

# # #