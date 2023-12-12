RSIPF officers conducted SARA training in Makira-Ulawa Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) community policing team at Kirakira Police station have undertaken Scanning, Analysis, Response and Assessment (SARA) model training to three communities in Makira-Ulawa Province recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province, Superintendent Peter Sitai says “The communities that benefited from the SARA model training are Naripo, Aparoro and Taretarena in Ward 13 on East Makira-Ulawa.”

“The training was conducted following the request of their community leaders in preparation for the launch of By-Law which will happen soon.”

“On many occasions leaders often refer all matters to the police for investigation, even civil issues that can be settled at community level with the assistance of chiefs and other village elders.”

“Understanding the SARA model is paramount. This model has become the basis for many police agencies’ training curricula and problem-solving tools,” says PPC Sitai.

Chief Andrew Marau on behalf of the participants thanked the Police for such a valuable training that will help them deal with arising issues during the course of implementing their By-law.

RSIPF Press