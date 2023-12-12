Governor Abbott Touts Higher Education Wins At 2023 THECB Conference

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the incredible achievements Texas has made in higher education at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s (THECB) Higher EDge 2023 leadership conference in Austin. The Governor was joined by THECB Chairman Dr. Fred Farias.



“Collectively, you all have put Texas on a trajectory of excellence in higher education in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “There are a lot of elements and components to delivering a high-quality education. One of those elements is having top-notch research universities to educate the next generation of innovative leaders needed by employers in the state. Over the past decade, we’ve seen Texas rise to be a top state in the nation for Tier 1 research universities. This past year, Texas created far more new jobs and is home to more Fortune 500 company headquarters than any other state in the nation. The primary reason CEOs are choosing Texas is because of the quality of our premier workforce. I thank all of you for cultivating our skilled workforce of tomorrow."



Speaking to a crowd of over 400 higher education leaders, Governor Abbott highlighted laws he signed this year during the 88th Regular Legislative Session, including House Bill 8 that will change community college funding to a new outcomes-based funding model that will ensure Texas continues to have a young, diverse, and well-educated workforce.

Governor Abbott also discussed signing into law House Bill 1595, creating the Texas University Fund which establishes a $3.9 billion permanent endowment to provide sustainable funding to Texas Tech University, Texas State University, University of Houston, and University of North Texas to bolster their research efforts.

