Visit Idaho Honored with Bronze Award for Cultural Connections Travel Marketing CampaignDec12

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Commerce-Tourism Development

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Visit Idaho Honored with Bronze Award for

Cultural Connections Travel Marketing Campaign

BOISE, Idaho (December 12, 2023) — Visit Idaho and its agency of record, Madden Media, have been recognized by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) with a Bronze award in the Corporate Social Responsibility Category for their entry titled “Expanding Travel Horizons: Idaho’s Cultural Connections.” HSMAI’s annual Adrian Awards Celebration will take place on February 13, 2024.

With a goal to spread awareness and inspire visitors to discover the colorful tapestry of diverse cultures that shape this remarkable state, this multi-message campaign focused on three primary subjects.

A video on multicultural cuisine gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of Idaho’s award-winning international eateries, it showcased the chefs’ backgrounds and how they pay homage to the flavors they grew up with. Ultimately, this video experience encouraged both locals and visitors alike to expand their culinary palates and learn about another cultural background through food.

A video and print feature in the Official Idaho Travel Guide about the Minidoka Historical site highlight a piece of Idaho with a more sensitive history. Great care was given to telling this regrettable but important chapter in American history with both respect and accuracy.

A collaboration with NativesOutdoors allowed the team to build upon positive relations between the state and the Native American tribes, working directly with the stakeholders and giving them control over how their narratives were told. Throughout the year and during Native American Heritage Month in November, Visit Idaho shares the tribes’ culture and their vital role in Idaho history through a multitude of avenues, including monthly consumer e-newsletters and social media.

Elements of the programs mentioned above and more cultural information can be found on Visit Idaho’s newly launched Cultural Hub.

“Visit Idaho is honored to be recognized with a Bronze award this year,” said Diane Norton, Idaho Tourism Manager. “Our staff and agency teams are passionate about Idaho and her rich stories, and we are excited to put forward more creative and powerful messaging to promote the Gem State.”

In 2023, Visit Idaho’s received multiple awards which included its first ever Platinum Adrian Award, as well as a gold and silver in the Integrated Campaign category for its campaign, Beyond Words. Beyond Words also earned a gold award, and another campaign, a collaboration with NativesOutdoorsto highlight tribal artists, earned a silver in the Corporate Social Responsibility category. Visit Idaho has received four Adrian awards in the last three years, also winning a gold in 2021 in the Digital Marketing category for its Cool Times, Warm Memories winter video campaign.

Recognized as the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing, the Adrian Awards celebrate the most creative and successful campaigns and the people behind the work.

About Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism (Visit Idaho) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third-largest industry, and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, Sales Leader Forum, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

