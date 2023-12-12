December 12 - Deadline for Candidates to File Statements of Intent, Petitions to Appear on Presidential Primary Ballot has Passed
News Release
Denver, December 12, 2023 - The deadline to file a to appear on the Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot was yesterday. Candidates may still apply to appear on the ballot as a write-in candidate until December 29.
“Coloradans will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in three elections next year, beginning with the March 5 Presidential Primary,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I look forward to another year of successful elections!”
The below candidates have submitted the necessary paperwork and meet the criteria for candidacy. Each will appear as either a named or write-in candidate on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot so long as no challenge to their candidacy is upheld by a court and the candidate does not withdraw before the statutory withdrawal deadline of . These candidates have not yet been certified to the ballot by the Secretary and will not necessarily appear in the order listed below. The ballot certification deadline for the Presidential Primary is January 5, 2024.
Democratic Party Candidates
Joe Biden
Gabriel Cornejo
Frankie Lozada
Stephen P. Lyons
Jason Michael Palmer
Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato
Dean Phillips
Marianne Williamson
Noncommitted Delegate*
Republican Party Candidates
Ryan Binkley
Chris Christie
Ron DeSantis
Nikki Haley
Asa Hutchinson
Vivek Ramaswamy
Rachel Hannah "Mohawk" Swift (Write-In)
Candidate Donald Trump has also submitted paperwork to the Colorado Department of State. The Department is holding Mr. Trump’s application pending a determination from the courts in Anderson v. Griswold, as noted in this court filing (PDF).
Colorado’s Presidential Primary date is March 5, 2024.
Key Presidential Primary Dates:
- January 5: Deadline for Secretary of State Griswold to certify the names and party affiliations of candidates on the Presidential Primary Ballot.
- January 20: Deadline for Primary Ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters.
- February 12: Last day for voters who are affiliated with a party to change or withdraw their affiliation in order to vote in a different party’s Presidential Primary.
- February 12: First day Primary Ballots can be mailed to voters.
- February 26-March 5: Voter Services and Polling Centers open for Primary Election.
- March 5: Colorado Presidential Primary.
For more information on Colorado’s Presidential Primary and all upcoming elections, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
*The Colorado Democratic Party submitted a request for a "Noncommitted Delegate" to appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot under the provisions of Colorado Revised Statutes 1-4-1204(3). Per statute, a vote for the Noncommitted Delegate provides "a place on the primary ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party’s national convention."