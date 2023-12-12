December 12 - Deadline for Candidates to File Statements of Intent, Petitions to Appear on Presidential Primary Ballot has Passed

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, December 12, 2023 - The deadline to file a to appear on the Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot was yesterday. Candidates may still apply to appear on the ballot as a write-in candidate until December 29.

“Coloradans will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in three elections next year, beginning with the March 5 Presidential Primary,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I look forward to another year of successful elections!”

The below candidates have submitted the necessary paperwork and meet the criteria for candidacy. Each will appear as either a named or write-in candidate on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot so long as no challenge to their candidacy is upheld by a court and the candidate does not withdraw before the statutory withdrawal deadline of . These candidates have not yet been certified to the ballot by the Secretary and will not necessarily appear in the order listed below. The ballot certification deadline for the Presidential Primary is January 5, 2024.

Democratic Party Candidates Joe Biden

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Stephen P. Lyons

Jason Michael Palmer

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Noncommitted Delegate* Republican Party Candidates Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Rachel Hannah "Mohawk" Swift (Write-In)