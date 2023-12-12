Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,463 in the last 365 days.

NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention Appoints Community Violence Advisory Board

NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr appointed 25 violence prevention leaders to serve on the state’s first Community Violence Advisory Board. The board will serve as a centralized strategic resource connecting the growing number of programs working across law enforcement, public health, social services and other disciplines to reduce violence and firearm misuse in N.C. communities. 

“Across our state, organizations are digging in and doing the work to reduce violence in their local communities,” said NCDPS Deputy Secretary Caroline Valand, who leads partnership engagement for the agency. “This board will bring these leaders together in a discussion that will help to elevate all of our individual efforts.”

As part of the executive order establishing the N.C. Office of Violence Prevention, the Community Violence Advisory Board is a specialized body formed to provide expert guidance and strategic advice. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness of violence prevention programs across the state.

“Violence prevention requires a connection between organizations that may not traditionally work together,” said Gerard Tate, executive director of the Office of Violence Prevention. “My team is pleased to be hosting this first conversation, and we are looking forward to building a centralized repository of resources that support all stakeholders working on violence prevention.”

The advisory board will meet virtually for the first time on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. For meeting login information and the agenda, visit ncdps.gov/news/events

NCDPS OFFICE OF VIOLENCE PREVENTION ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
Member Name Title Organization
David Johnson

 

Program Manager

 

 Bull City United
Uzuri Holder

 

Program Manager

 

 Duke Violence Recovery Program
Willa Robinson

 

Program Manager

 

 Firearm Injury Prevention Partners
Patrice Andrews

 

Chief of Police

 

 Durham Police Department
Andrae Banks

 

 

Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work

 

 North Carolina Central University
Ingram Bell

 

Program Director

 

 Gate City Coalition
Latisha McNeil

 

Office of Community Safety Division Manager

 

 City of Greensboro
Tracie Campbell

 

Director, Office Violence Prevention

 

 Mecklenburg County Health Department
Liz Star

 

President and Founder

 

 HopeStar Foundation
David Jacobs

 

Trauma Surgeon

 

 Atrium Health
Rashad Gattison

 

Director

 

 Port City United
Beth Moracco Associate Director

UNC Injury Prevention Research Center

 
Stella Patterson

 

Chief of Police

 

 City of Raleigh
Kerwin Pittman

 

Program/Policy Manager

 

 Emancipate NC
Becky Ceartas

 

Executive Director

 

 NC Against Gun Violence
Martin D. Avery Trauma Surgeon Wake Forest Baptist Hospital/Atrium Health
Becca Palmer

 

Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics

 

 Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Sue Anne Pilgreen

 

Manager

 

 Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program
Nicole Elliott

 

Chair and Founder

 

 The Marcus Jackson Project
Doris Stith

 

Executive Director

 

 Community Enrichment Organization
Ronny Bell Director Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy, UNC School of Pharmacy
Clarence Birkhead

 

Sheriff

 

 County of Durham
William Baxter

 

Community Safety and Violence Prevention Coordinator

 

 Buncombe County
Curtis Brame

 

Sheriff

 

 County of Vance
Krystal Harris Director Community Intervention and Support Services (CISS) Department

You just read:

NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention Appoints Community Violence Advisory Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more