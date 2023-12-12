NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention Appoints Community Violence Advisory Board

NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr appointed 25 violence prevention leaders to serve on the state’s first Community Violence Advisory Board. The board will serve as a centralized strategic resource connecting the growing number of programs working across law enforcement, public health, social services and other disciplines to reduce violence and firearm misuse in N.C. communities.

“Across our state, organizations are digging in and doing the work to reduce violence in their local communities,” said NCDPS Deputy Secretary Caroline Valand, who leads partnership engagement for the agency. “This board will bring these leaders together in a discussion that will help to elevate all of our individual efforts.”

As part of the executive order establishing the N.C. Office of Violence Prevention, the Community Violence Advisory Board is a specialized body formed to provide expert guidance and strategic advice. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness of violence prevention programs across the state.

“Violence prevention requires a connection between organizations that may not traditionally work together,” said Gerard Tate, executive director of the Office of Violence Prevention. “My team is pleased to be hosting this first conversation, and we are looking forward to building a centralized repository of resources that support all stakeholders working on violence prevention.”

The advisory board will meet virtually for the first time on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. For meeting login information and the agenda, visit ncdps.gov/news/events

NCDPS OFFICE OF VIOLENCE PREVENTION ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS