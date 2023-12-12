Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,545 in the last 365 days.

San Diego federal judge upholds California law limiting rifle purchases by young adults under 21

A San Diego federal judge has upheld a California law that limits people under the age of 21 from buying semi-automatic rifles and other long guns, ruling that similar laws dating back centuries have also limited gun ownership by young adults for safety reasons.

You just read:

San Diego federal judge upholds California law limiting rifle purchases by young adults under 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more