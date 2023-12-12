Harrison Street Named by Pensions & Investments as a 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' for the Ninth Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Street , one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets with approximately $56 billion in assets under management, has once again been named one of the Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments in 2023. The distinction marks the ninth year Harrison Street has been recognized as one of Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work since the awards began in 2012.



Since the firm’s inception in 2005, Harrison Street has fostered a workplace for employees to grow and succeed while remaining a results-oriented organization that thrives on innovation, collaboration, and passion. To enhance the well-being and empowerment of its more than 280 global employees, all employees are offered comprehensive learning and development opportunities, health and wellness activities, community service initiatives, and equal opportunities. Employees regularly benefit from a variety of training opportunities through the Harrison Street University (“HSU”) program. One key HSU program is the Harrison Street Impact Academy, which is focused on strengthening organizational talent by enabling employees to become better leaders and adept professionals through educational sessions related to performance, productivity, communications, and problem solving.

With 55% of the firm’s employee base represented by women and people of color, Harrison Street continues to prioritize building an inclusive environment which allows team members to share their unique backgrounds and perspectives. Harrison Street’s Network of Women program empowers female team members by providing networking and development opportunities to build valuable connections, raise their visibility and grow professionally.

Stacy Nyenbrink, Chief People Officer at Harrison Street commented, “We are honored and thrilled to once again be recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the 'Best Places to Work in Money Management.' Our commitment to fostering a positive and innovative workplace culture is at the heart of our success and we believe that one of the key prerequisites to providing exceptional service to our clients is having a fulfilling workplace for our team."

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, click here .

Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago and London, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, the firm has more than 280-employees and approximately $56 billion in assets under management. (Assets under management ("AUM") reflects AUM for the Firm’s investment advisory and asset management clients, and is inclusive of the Firm’s regulatory AUM reported in its Form ADV.) Clients of the firm include a global institutional investor base domiciled in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Harrison Street was awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for nine years (2014-2020, 2022, 2023) and has won multiple awards from PERE, including five for the 2022 Awards: Alternatives Investor of the Year – Global, Industry Figure of the Year- Global, Residential Investor of the Year – Global, Data Centers Investor of the Year – Global, and Residential Investor of the Year- North America. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com .