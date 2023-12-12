Submit Release
Go on a winter bird walk Dec. 22 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This is the time year to grab a pair of binoculars, head outside, and learn more about the variety of birds that can be found here in winter.

People will have a chance to look for and learn more about birds from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Dec. 22 at the “Birds: Winter Bird Walk” program at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Participants in this program, which is for ages 12 and up, are asked to bring binoculars and a bird field guide if they have one. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196053

At the Dec. 22 event, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will lead people on a walk on the nature center’s trails and talk about – and hopefully see – some of the bird species that call this area home in winter.

Though the Dec. 22 program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center or want more information about the facility or other upcoming events can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

