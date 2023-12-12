Heavy Duty Trucks Market Expected to Reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2031: Fact.MR Report

Driving Forces: Influence of Infrastructure Development and Logistics Expansion on the Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market

Rockville , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published research report, reveals that the global Heavy Duty Trucks Market is estimated at US$ 35 billion in 2020 and expected to represent an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 56.1 Billion across forecast period.



The need for heavy duty trucks in rural and semi-rural regions of Asian and African nations is increasing for transportation purposes. Truck manufacturers are introducing new products with advancements in various aspects in African countries, creating growth opportunities in the market for the projected year. As an example, in August 2022, SMT Ghana, the authorized distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, and Volvo Penta in Ghana, organized a significant event in Accra to unveil four new ranges of heavy-duty trucks from Volvo.

Key Segments of Telemedicine Industry Research Report

By Class By Fuel By Application By Region Class 7 Heavy Duty Trucks

Class 8 Heavy Duty Trucks

Class 9 Heavy Duty Trucks Diesel-powered Heavy Duty Trucks

Natural Gas-powered Heavy Duty Trucks

Hybrid Electric Heavy Duty Trucks

Gasoline-powered Heavy Duty Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks for Logistics

Heavy Duty Trucks for Construction

Heavy Duty Trucks for Agriculture

Heavy Duty Trucks for Defence

Heavy Duty Trucks for Mining

Heavy Duty Trucks for Other Applications North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Heavy Duty Trucks Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

“The increasing globalization, along with a rising need for streamlined supply chains to transport goods worldwide, is driving the demand for heavy-duty trucks even further,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

U.S Brimming with Opportunities for Heavy Duty Trucks

The growing focus on integrating technological innovations into the domestic automotive sector has sparked a surge in demand for autonomous and self-driving heavy-duty trucks throughout the United States.

Furthermore, the adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for accident monitoring and prevention is enhancing the utility of heavy-duty trucks, reducing the risk of human casualties and cargo losses. Consequently, the U.S. market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers in the heavy-duty truck industry are concentrating on introducing new products equipped with advanced features to secure a competitive advantage in the market.

For example:

In July 2021 , Diamler Truck , The TRATON GROUP and Volvo group have come together to install electric heavy duty and long haul trucks across Europe.





, , and have come together to install electric heavy duty and long haul trucks across Europe. In December 2017, Scania built its new XT range to be as bump and dent-proof as possible without wrapping it in plastic, and up-specced the components for constant heavy-duty use.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2031) USD 91.1 Billion Growth Rate (2021-2031) 10 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 115 Tables No. of Figures 90 Figures

Key Market Players

The market is becoming highly competitive with the entry of new players and the launch of several platforms.

Key players in the global market are Daimler, Dongfeng, Eicher Motors Limited, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, Freightliner, General Motors, Kenworth, Navistar, Nissan, Oshkosh Corporation, Paccar, Peterbilt, Scania, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.

Truck Cranes Market: Worldwide sales of truck cranes are estimated at US$ 9.1 billion for 2023 and are forecasted to reach US$ 14.9 billion by the end of 2033.

Vocational Trucks Market: Worldwide shipments of vocational trucks stand at a market valuation of US$ 7.1 billion in 2023 and are anticipated to reach US$ 13.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Bucket Trucks Market: The global bucket trucks market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,333.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 1,872.4 million by the end of 2032.

