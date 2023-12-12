San Diego Field Office seizes more than 14,000 pounds of narcotics at California ports of entry in November

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office, conducting security operations at California’s official land ports of entry with Mexico, seized more than 14,000 pounds of hard narcotics worth tens of millions of dollars in November.

Fentanyl - 347 pounds seized

Heroin - 22 pounds seized

Cocaine – 3,117 pounds seized

Methamphetamine – 10,609 pounds seized

CBP officers from the San Diego Field Office discover illicit narcotics being smuggled inside of a vehicle.

“Our officer's commitment to duty, excellence, and the safety of our nation is commendable beyond words. These impressive results are an outstanding demonstration of the effectiveness to disrupt the illicit importation of narcotics", said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Our dedicated workforce is committed to protecting American communities from these devastating drugs. Their remarkable efforts truly exemplify the highest standards of service.”

CBP officers from the San Diego Field Office discover a large amount of illicit narcotics inside of a box truck.

The narcotics were interdicted in 182 separate incidents. Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and processing. The narcotics and any associated vehicles used to smuggle the drugs were seized by CBP officers. These seizures follow the announcement of Operation Apollo and the CBP Strategy to Combat Fentanyl and Other Drugs. The San Diego Field Office will continue to work closely with federal, state, local, and Mexican law enforcement partners to crack down on drug smuggling.