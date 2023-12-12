Santa, Delaware Natural Resources Police Team up for Advance Delivery of Happy Holidays Through Toys For Tots Program

Delaware Natural Resources Police officers and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin welcomed Santa Claus, who arrived by police boat at DNREC’s Indian River Marina bearing toys donated to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign by the public and DNREC staff. The toys are to be distributed to children across the state whose families might have a difficult time with holiday gift-giving. Toys collected this year by Delaware Natural Resources Police – consisting of Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police, Natural Resources Police Park Rangers and DNRP Environmental Crimes Unit – included 13 bicycles along with toys including sports equipment, science kits, building kits, dolls, stuffed animals and games. All told, Santa’s delivery filled 17 containers and 18 bags. After collecting the donations, Delaware Natural Resources Police took them to local Toys for Tots locations for distribution in time for the holidays. /DNREC photo

