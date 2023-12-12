Forbes Names Wabash to List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2024

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it was named to the Forbes list of “America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2024.” The company ranked 29 out of nearly 1,000 companies evaluated.



“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top small-cap companies in the country. This achievement is a testament not only to the hard work of our Wabash employees, but also to the partnerships we’ve strengthened with customers, dealers and suppliers across our connected ecosystem,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “By fostering innovation across our organization, we strive to exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.”

This marks the second consecutive year that Wabash has earned a spot on Forbes’ list. The ranking was based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available (as of November 3, 2023) and over the last five years. Forbes’ evaluation places significant emphasis on the latest year’s data in determining the rankings.

The full Forbes 2024 America’s Best Small-Cap Companies list is available at forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies. For more information about Wabash and its connected solutions, please visit onewabash.com.

