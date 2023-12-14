A Country Christmas Carol: On Air debuts on Musical Theatre Radio this weekend
The musical theatre favorite returns to streaming audio Saturday, Sunday and on Christmas Day.
Tony Award winner Hal Linden (Barney Miller, The Rothschilds) hosts, and three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann (Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast) narrates this special recorded presentation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday tradition continues! Thirty Saints Productions presents A Country Christmas Carol: On Air will be broadcast and available for all to enjoy. This year, the show’s producers are partnering with Musical Theatre Radio for a multi-day broadcast schedule.
Tony Award winner Hal Linden (Barney Miller, The Rothschilds) hosts and three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann (CATS, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family) narrates this special recorded presentation of the musical the Oklahoma Gazette exclaims, "gives the Dickens classic a wake up and smell the coffee overhaul."
Music Theatre Radio’s live broadcasts of A Country Christmas Carol: On Air are on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 pm ET and Monday, December 25 at 6:00 pm ET, live on their website and on Music Theatre Radio’s iHeart Radio broadcast channel.
“We are so excited to have A Country Christmas Carol playing on Musical Theatre Radio. The show is so much fun to listen to and we hope the listeners enjoy the musical as much as we do. I'd love to make it an MTR tradition each year,” said Musical Theatre Radio Artistic Director Jean-Paul Yovanoff.
Thirty Saints Productions CEO James A. Rocco added, "I love this show, and I am ecstatic that it is becoming a holiday tradition. It's an entirely new twist on Dickens' story, driven by a powerful woman. You see, Bob Cratchitt has become Bobbie Jo Cratchitt, a modern-day heroine, filled with heart and grit. And the score is filled with songs that would make Reba McEntire and Brenda Lee proud! Plus between December 18 and 24th, you can listen to the show in its entirety on the Thirty Saints Productions website.”
A Country Christmas Carol: On Air, with Music and Lyrics by Albert Evans (Pageant, Nite Club Confidential) and Book and Lyrics by Ronald Kaehler (Under the Overture), takes place in Marley County USA, where folks don't have a whole lot, but everybody's doing what they can to make the Christmas holiday crackle, except for one mean and miserly old coot who misses the entire point-- Banker Scrooge, the meanest man in town. His secretary, Bobbie Jo Cratchit, is a young widow who sings like Patsy Cline and lives in a trailer community with her two small children, Jane and Tim. But unfortunately, Bobbie Jo has been "counting to 10" for far too long and is about to break. Does this ring a bell?
Along with the recording's special guests Terrence Mann and Hal Linden, you'll hear members from the Studio Cast Album: G. Wayne Hoffman, Heidi Karol Johnson, Bart Shatto (Les Mis, The Civil War), Audrey Lavine (Carrie, Rags), Christy Carlson Romano, Jack Ingram, Linda Sue Moshier, Dennis Deal, Valerie DeWeese, Janet Dunn, Tim Ewing, Tari Kelly, Alix Korey, Kevin McMahon, Randy Schmeling, Kellie Turner, Jessica Tyler Wright, and Patti Wyss.
David Armstrong of the popular podcast Broadway Nation gave it five stars and said: "I would love to see a staged production; in the meantime, I'll keep playing this great recording."
BROADCAST DETAILS
Music Theatre Radio
Saturday, December 16 7:00 pm ET
Sunday, December 17 2:00 pm ET
Monday, December 25 6:00 pm ET
On the web: https://musicaltheatreradio.com
On iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/live/musical-theatre-radio-9399/
Length: 50 minutes
Monday, December 18 - Sunday, December 24, 2023
Listen on the Thirty Saints Productions website
The "On Air" version of A Country Christmas Carol has been expanded for live productions and is available for licensing. It’s Prairie Home Companion meets Charles Dickens! For licensing information, visit: thirtysaintsproductions.com
