Extraordinary Increase in Special Education Expenditures (New Collection – Opening: December 29, 2023, Due: January 15, 2024)

Opening December 29, 2023, Extraordinary Increase in Special Education Expenditures is a new collection for districts experiencing a significant increase in Special Education expenditures in the current year that need assistance with cash flow. To qualify, a district must have expected Special Education expenditures over $50,000 for 2023/24, Special Education expenditures must make up over .5% of the district’s 2023/24 budget, and the district must have Special Education expenditures over 107% of half of the 2022/23 Special Education expenditures from September 1, 2023 through December 2023.

If your district would like to apply for early reimbursement of the additional expense in excess of 107% of half of the 2022/23 special education expenditures, please go to the Extraordinary Increase in Special Education Expenditures collection in the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) within the NDE Portal. The collection will be open from December 29, 2023 – January 15, 2024, with payments to be made by January 31, 2024. There is a total of $2.5 million available for early payments with amounts to be pro-rated if requests exceed $2.5 million. Important – any amount received as part of the extraordinary increase in special education expenditure process will be subtracted from your 2024/25 special education payments.