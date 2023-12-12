2024 Milan Volunteer Training Site Turkey Hunts Cancelled

NASHVILLE --- Spring turkey quota hunts previously planned at the Army National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site have been cancelled for the 2024 season at the request of the Department of Military. Headquarters Army and the Army National Guard Bureau identified concerns related to federal hunting program requirements for the Department’s Milan federal property. The Department of Military is working to resolve these concerns as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is to comply with all federal requirements while offering the best available hunting opportunity for the public,” said the Tennessee Army National Guard. “As a result, we have decided to wait on turkey hunting this year until we are cleared to proceed.”

The cancellation is for the 2024 spring turkey quota hunts which had been scheduled for April 7-9, 12-14, 2024 and May 8-10, 12-14, 2024. The cancellation does not preclude the opportunity for future turkey hunts at the Milan Volunteer Training Site.

The current deer quota hunts will continue as planned for Nov. 18-20, 22-24, 28-30, Dec. 18-20, 26-28, 2023, and Jan. 2-4, 2024. Deer hunters are reminded they must complete mandatory safety training prior to arrival for their hunt and may not distribute access information to non-permitted hunters. Hunters must stay within the designated Deer Hunt Map they are permitted for.

“TWRA is grateful to have a strong partnership with the Tennessee Army National Guard,” said Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We look forward to continuing efforts to improve hunting experiences in West Tennessee and to support local economies that benefit from hunting and outdoor recreation.”

Milan is the largest training site in the Tennessee National Guard with over 18,400 acres dedicated to training ranges, maneuver areas, and troop readiness. TWRA quota hunts and public access on military properties are subject to change because of military requirements. Current regulations for all TWRA and partner properties can be found in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and online at TNWildlife.org. Current and upcoming quota hunt opportunities can be found at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.

--TWRA--