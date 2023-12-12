STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police announces appointment of two leadership positions

WATERBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023) — The Vermont State Police announces the appointment of two new professional staff members to assume leadership roles within the organization. Both of the positions were previously held by sworn members of law enforcement.

The two new VSP leaders are Ron LaFond Jr. as director of the Vermont Intelligence Center, and Christian Pedoty as emergency communications director. LaFond and Pedoty have extensive experience within the Department of Public Safety and have worked closely with the state police throughout their careers.

"Ron and Christian bring a wealth of experience to these critically important leadership positions," said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. "By transitioning these functions from sworn troopers to professional staff, we are aligning our resources and expertise with the current staffing needs of the organization, and ensuring continuity of excellent leadership in two vital roles."

Vermont Intelligence Center director: The Vermont Intelligence Center collects, analyzes and disseminates intelligence information in an effort to identify, investigate and prevent criminal activity. The VIC's goal is to identify patterns and indicators of criminal and terrorism-related activity in the state, including drug-related and cyber-related incidents, to enable successful prevention and enforcement action.

The VIC works collaboratively with the National Fusion Center Association, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI Joint Terrorism Taskforce, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New England HIDTA, the New England State Police Information Network and various Canadian law-enforcement agencies.

Statewide programs such as AMBER Alerts, the Drug Monitoring Initiative, Missing Person clearinghouse and the If You See Something, Say Something initiative are coordinated at the VIC. The VIC also assists the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit with the most serious cases.

Director LaFond previously served as the deputy director of the VIC for more than six years and has served in the intelligence community for over 22 years. He was the winner of the Department of Public Safety's Commissioner's Award for Leadership at the VIC and was the center's deputy director when the VIC won the Meritorious Public Service Award from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont in 2020.

The VIC was previously led by Capt. Shawn Loan, who was promoted earlier this year to Special Investigations commander.

Emergency communications director: This is a newly formed position within the Department of Public Safety that incorporates duties previously held by a sworn member with the rank of captain. The director is responsible for the operational supervision of the Vermont State Police's two Public Safety Answering Points, and also for maintaining constant communication with all agencies VSP dispatches.

In addition, the director is responsible for recruitment and retention of employees, and the development of policies and procedures related to national dispatch standards. The director works closely with Vermont's Enhanced 911 Board to ensure all Vermonters receive immediate emergency care when needed. The director will manage emergencies that require communication between first responders, dispatchers and 911 call-takers.

Director Pedoty spent much of his career in law enforcement, retiring from New York as a police lieutenant and subsequently becoming a police chief in Western Massachusetts. Pedoty also served as a military police officer with the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, based in Germany.

Pedoty moved to Vermont in 2012 and worked throughout New England as an assistant program manager for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security contracting firm. In 2019, he came to the Vermont Department of Public Safety, where he currently serves as the homeland security program chief with Vermont Emergency Management. In that role, he oversees terrorism-preparedness programs and initiatives within the Homeland Security Unit. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the State University of New York and a master's degree from Aspen University.

