AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 20, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) announced it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 20, 2023, at the J.R. Hyde III Store Support Center in Memphis, Tennessee. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Additionally, this event will be webcast and can be accessed at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations.



About AutoZone:

As of November 18, 2023, the Company had 6,316 stores in the U.S., 745 in Mexico and 104 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,165.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in the majority of our stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.