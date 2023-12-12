Three new projects will help rebuild fish habitats, support sustainable fisheries

CANADA, December 12 - Diane Lebouthillier, federal Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard –

“We are proud to work with the Province of B.C. to support research into at-risk salmon and herring populations, and kelp farming around Campbell River. Funded by the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, these projects will advance our understanding of critical species, so we can better support them through our Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and science sector. Together with partners, we are working to support our marine resources and the people who depend on them.”

Derek LaBoeuf, A-Tlegay Fisheries Society –

“The We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum Nations, through A-Tlegay Fisheries Society, are very excited at the prospect of developing a salmon trap in the estuary of the Campbell River. A salmon trap based around traditional fishing methods will allow for the Nations to resume the traditional practice of selective fish harvest. This allows harvesting in a sustainable manner while preserving stocks of concern, but will also allow for other scientific and traditional-knowledge gathering, as well as in-season management decisions to occur.”

Alison Trenholm, lands governance director, Homalco First Nation –

“We are very grateful for the support given to the Homalco Taggares salmon hatchery at Orford Bay. A new hatchery design and the studies undertaken by this project will help to ensure that Homalco stewardship of salmon throughout our territory will continue for future generations.”

Camille Andrews, habitat management co-ordinator, Greenways Land Trust –

“We feel so fortunate to have been awarded a BCSRIF grant to restore important salmon-rearing habitat within the Campbell River estuary. The Wei Wai Kum guardians are the best partners we could hope for. They bring a wealth of knowledge of estuary ecology and are very hard working.”

Danny Hurry, guardian assistant manager, Wei Wai Kum Nation –

“The Wei Wai Kum Nation had the privilege of working with Greenways Land Trust on the Mill Pond Restoration Project funded by BCSRIF grant. Being a part of the restoration in Mill Pond to rejuvenate the area back to a more natural pristine habitat is rewarding and holds great importance for the Nation. The area is optimal habitat for salmonid species for spawning and juvenile stages. The project will play a key role in the rehabilitation of salmon stocks in the Campbell River.”