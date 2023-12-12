Submit Release
State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for January 11

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to conduct their next committee and board meetings on January 10 and 11.

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

  • 10:30 a.m. – Homes Committee
  • 12:30 p.m. – Cemetery Committee
  • 1:45 p.m. – Legislative Committee
  • 3 p.m. – Grant Committee

Thursday, January 11, 2024

To receive notifications of upcoming State Board of Veterans Affairs meetings, contact SBVA Secretary Wendi Findley at wendi.findley@va.alabama.gov or by visiting the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

