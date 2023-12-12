Accomplishments and Victories Highlight Sean Reyes’ Success as Attorney General

December 12, 2023

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has – and will – continue to work tirelessly to protect and defend Utah since taking office in 2013, and his accomplishments are documented for all to see.

As AG Reyes stated in his address to the state last week, the state has taken bold steps to address some of the most complex issues of our time. Among those are:

Social Media –

Opioids –

Insulin & Medical Concerns –

Retail Theft –

Human Trafficking –

SafeUT –

Mental Health –

Environmental Issues –

Financial Fraud –

Utah@Ease Program for Vets –

Attorney General Reyes looks forward to another year of serving and protecting Utahns and our state interests. Looking ahead, the UAGO will continue to focus on these issues while expanding upon the significant achievements that the office has enjoyed under AG Reyes’ leadership.