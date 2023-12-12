FEMA Approves $1.8 Million in Disaster Recovery Funds for City of Hazard

Frankfort, Ky. – FEMA has approved $1,802,054 to reimburse the City of Hazard for the costs of permanent repairs following the 2022 Eastern Kentucky Floods.

During the incident period, severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides caused damage to the Black Gold Circle drainage system.

In response to the event, the City of Hazard utilized city materials and contractors to restore the system back to pre-disaster condition.

Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. PA funds reimburse eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.

The FEMA PA grant program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and KYEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

The FEMA PA program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 75 percent of the eligible costs with the remaining 25 percent coming from other sources.