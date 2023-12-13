Submit Release
SSCA Releases 2023 State of the Industry Report

The 2023 report defines the state of the electric utility industry by evaluating high-levels trends in the space and the intersection of ESG.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Supply Chain, an organization made up of electric utilities and their suppliers with an interest in greening their value chain, released their annual State of the Industry report. This report defines the state of the electric utility industry by evaluating high-levels trends in the space and the intersection of ESG. The 3 themes identified this year include: navigating the evolving ESG landscape, building supply chain resilience, and exploring the sustainability horizon. The report includes case studies from members such as Dominion, Arizona Public Service, and Entergy. The State of the Industry is valuable for those who would like a snapshot of industry trends and a look into member best practices.

