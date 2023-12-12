Submit Release
Eleventh industry stakeholder platform on research and development support, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 4 December 2023

This is the eleventh in a series of regular meetings between regulators and representatives of industry stakeholder organisations. It addresses all areas of evidence generation along the medicine’s life-cycle related to development support activities, such as scientific advice and qualification, as well as specifics for paediatric and orphan medicines. 

This meeting includes information on:

  • Latest updates concerning the development support offering for programme-specific evidence planning,
  • The action plan following the multi-stakeholder workshop on qualification of novel methodologies,
  • Progress with the agility in paediatric processes,
  • Evidence planning for combination developments comprising of medicinal products with medical devices and/or companion diagnostics, 
  • The revamped Business Pipeline meetings, 
  • Recent and upcoming developments of the IRIS platform for R&D processes,
  • Industry will provide perspectives on future-proofing the regulatory system as well as their preparation for the future activities at the regulatory / HTA interface.

