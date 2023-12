Governor Henry McMaster to Reveal School Safety Budget Priorities at Ceremonial Bill Signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by SLED Chief Mark Keel, Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods, and state and local law enforcement officers to unveil his school safety budget priorities during a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3360, the Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 AM.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Chief Keel, Superintendent Weaver, Director Woods, state and local law enforcement officers

WHAT: Announcement of Gov. McMaster's school safety budget priorities, ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 AM

WHERE: Old Gilbert Elementary School, 314 Main Street, Gilbert, S.C.