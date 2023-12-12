Kyivstar Provides Update on Cyber-Attack Recovery; Reports Partial Restoration of Connectivity on its Fixed Network

Amsterdam, 12 December 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, notes the following updates from its Ukrainian subsidiary Kyivstar regarding the recovery efforts following this morning’s cyber-attack:

“On December 12, 2023, Kyivstar's network suffered one of the largest cyber-attacks in the history of the global telecom market, which prevented the operator's subscribers from using communication services.

The company's technical teams immediately began the work to restore services; and as of 20.00 Kyiv time on 12 December 2023, they have partially restored the operation of fixed-line services. Currently, the Kyivstar technical teams are working on restoring all services, with the intention of and the best effort towards achieving recovery starting 13 December 2023. The restoration of services may be gradual, and Kyivstar will inform the public and its customers as the restoration progresses.

The Kyivstar team works in close cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, government services, and the Security Service of Ukraine, and would like to thank them for their immediate response and assistance in resolving this unprecedented situation. The Kyivstar team also expresses its gratitude to all customers, corporate clients, partners and industry colleagues for their understanding and support.”

VEON continues to fully support Kyivstar, and reiterates the Group’s and Kyivstar’s commitment to keeping Ukraine connected and to addressing the consequences of this morning’s cyber-attack.

As announced earlier today, VEON and Kyivstar are also conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full extent and impact of the incident, and to implement additional security measures to prevent any recurrence. The exact magnitude of the financial impact is not yet quantifiable as it will depend on how long services are impacted.

VEON and Kyivstar will continue to inform their stakeholders and customers about further developments.

