Policing Sex, Sexuality, and Gender

Reflecting on the events and themes detailed in this report, there are multiple recommendations and interventions that could be offered to help counter the effects of anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience. Recommendations and interventions directed at ensuring health and safety of LGBTQ+ people are imperative as are recommendations and interventions directed at interrupting the effects of disinformation. The public health approach offers a framework for understanding how to respond to the anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience network.

There are generally three main approaches to prevention and intervention work: primary, secondary, and tertiary. All three focus on delivering resources and support to prevent and stem the spread of misinformation and supremacist ideologies but at differing levels of society and different stages of exposure and susceptibility to extremist content. While we focus, here, on recommendations and interventions focused largely on prevention and building resilience at the community level (primary level), a public health approach to counter disinformation disguised as science will require a multi-level response focused on improving both access to information and healthcare as well as information literacy.

To begin, we must end the attacks on LGBTQ+-affirming healthcare and the demonization of transgender people, their support systems, allies, and care providers. We must also ensure access to care that does not consider LGBTQ+ people to be mentally ill or abnormal as a first course of action. Primary level strategies to counter harmful anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience include:

Ensure equitable access to affirming, lifesaving medical care.

Health care is a human right. Yet, we live in a society with a devastatingly unfair healthcare and healthcare education systems that often produce disparities in access and reinforce prejudices like racism, cis- and heterosexism, and classism.[36] In addition to perpetuating poor health outcomes among marginalized populations, healthcare inequities offer a unique opportunity for the perpetuation of medical pseudoscience.

The complexity of medical information and general inability to access it means people will turn to more accessible, but potentially far less reliable sources of information – like politicians and hate groups – for the “truth” about their own bodies and medical conditions, rather than medical professionals. The first time a person learns about puberty or gender transition, for example, should not be through a media source with a biased political agenda. Creating equitable access to medical care grounded in sound scientific pracitices will close off many access points for disinformation to take hold.

Strengthening inclusive education practices, including equitable and anti-racist medical education.

As this report shows, learning strategies and pedagogies like social emotional learning and anti-racist education techniques are already under attack by many of the purveyors of anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience. Yet, they represent significant opportunities to prevent radicalization and the spread of disinformation.

Programs designed to teach accurate world and American histories about enslavement,[37] for example, and having meaningful conversations about systemic power imbalances like racism, sexism, and heteronormativity also represent opportunities to promote pluralism, civic engagement, and create safe and effective public learning environments that are bedrock institutions of American society.[38]

Part of this strategy must include strengthening inclusive sex education programs. One of the primary narrative manipulation strategies of the anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience network is to push restrictions on inclusive education practices by claiming LGBTQ+ people are “grooming” children. At the same time, the most vociferous resistance to inclusive and comprehensive sex education classes have come from many of the “family policy” and “religious freedom” advocacy groups represented in the anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience network who have promoted “opt-out” policies and restrictive “abstinence-only” sex education curricula for decades. Research shows, however, that inclusive and comprehensive sex education is one of the most effective weapons against sexual abuse.[39]

Promote digital and information literacy.

Access to information is increasingly common in the digital age; however, as this report shows, there are networks of groups designed to both produce disinformation and manipulate popular narratives so that discernment becomes increasingly difficult.[40] Since the politicization of COVID-19, even information from heath care providers is viewed skeptically by many, with a large proportion of the U.S. population content to believe politicians or hate groups who confirm suspicions of out-groups and prey on prejudice to gain political power.

We must promote digital literacy and discernment to prevent disinformation and fake news from taking hold but also to prevent the development of ideological echo chambers, radicalization, and uncivil online behavior. In an age when digital footprints are being used to police sex and gender, through state and non-state means, promoting digital literacy will also help develop personal security skills to combat online threats.[41]

Even among seasoned academics and media professionals, pseudoscientific information can be disguised, as when research is manufactured by anti-LGBTQ+ groups to fulfill a particular legal or policy need, or when anti-LGBTQ+ groups pay to publish their conclusions in scientific journals, or when seemingly dispassionate sources of information – like academic journals – are created or captured by groups that espouse an anti-LGBTQ+ ideology.

Research does not happen in a vacuum. As this report demonstrates, narrative manipulation groups and ideologically motivated researchers can twist even methodologically rigorous studies to support false and pseudoscientific conclusions. To help prevent the spread of pseudoscience, outlets for scientific studies should evaluate current conflict of interest and disclosure standards so that consumers of the information they publish are better informed about who is funding the work and the connections authors have to groups known to advocate against the rights of others. In addition, because letters-to-the-editor are so frequently used to advance pseudoscientific claims within the network, scientific journals should also consider more rigorous standards for letters-to-the editor, guidelines which implement similar robust conflict of interest and disclosure policies. In a similar vein, American newsrooms should be aware of the narrative manipulation strategies and the cooptation of scientific credentials and language by anti-trans researchers when sourcing stories about trans experiences.

