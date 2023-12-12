Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,585 in the last 365 days.

Wireless, handheld, non-invasive device detects Alzheimer's and Parkinson's biomarkers

An international team of researchers has developed a handheld, non-invasive device that can detect biomarkers for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The device relies on electrical rather than chemical detection, which researchers say is more accurate and easier to implement. It can transmit the results wirelessly to a laptop or smartphone. 

The team tested the device on in vitro samples from patients and showed that its accuracy is state-of-the-art. 

The researchers used facilities that are part of the U.S. National Science Foundation Materials Research Science and Engineering Center at the University of California San Diego. The findings are published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

By the year 2060, it is predicted that about 14 million Americans will suffer from Alzheimer's disease. Other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's, are also on the rise. Current testing methods for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's require a spinal tap and imaging tests, including an MRI. As a result, early detection of the disease is difficult. Testing is especially difficult for patients who are already exhibiting symptoms and have difficulty moving, as well as for those who have no access to local hospitals or medical facilities. 

The new result is the result of three decades of work. In the current research, the team adapted a device during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect the spike and nucleoproteins in the live virus. 

The scientists tested the device with brain-derived amyloid proteins from deceased Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients. The biosensors were able to detect specific biomarkers for both conditions with great accuracy, on par with existing state-of-the-art methods. The device also works with extremely small sample sizes.

The next steps include testing blood plasma and cerebrospinal fluid, then finally saliva and urine. The tests would take place in hospital settings and nursing homes. The goal is to have the device on the market in a year. 

You just read:

Wireless, handheld, non-invasive device detects Alzheimer's and Parkinson's biomarkers

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more