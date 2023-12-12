Secretary of State Mac Warner Helps Recognize Larry Rector as West Virginia’s First Honorary Consul of Japan

​Charleston, W. Va. – On behalf of the State of West Virginia, Secretary of State Mac Warner participated in the inauguration ceremony for the first-ever West Virginian to be named Honorary Consul of Japan.

Larry Rector, a resident of Bridgeport and an attorney with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, was appointed Honorary Consul of Japan by Ambassador Mikio Mori who serves as the Consul-General of Japan in New York.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol. Other dignitaries attending the ceremony included Satoshi Miura, the President of the Japanese External Trade Organization's (JETRO) New York Office.

Honorary Consuls are assigned to represent Japan’s interests as well as Japanese residents through means such as fostering increased business activities and promoting cultural exchanges between Japan and regions where no Consulate-General office is established.

Japanese Ambassador Mikio Mori, Honorary Consul Larry Rector, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner

Citing the thousands of residents of the state who are employed by Japanese companies, Secretary Warner commended Rector for taking this significant step towards building a closer and more meaningful relationship between West Virginia and the government of Japan. Rector's appointment is expected to enhance political, business, and cultural relationships that will foster continued growth for the state’s economy.

Immediately preceding the ceremony, a business forum titled “The Current and Future of Business Exchanges between Japan and West Virginia” was hosted by the WV Department of Economic Development, the Consulate General of Japan in New York and JETRO New York.

The forum included presentations by President Miura, WVDED International Director Steve Spence, and Barry Pearson of Toyota Manufacturing in Buffalo, WV.

A photo gallery of the business forum, inauguration ceremony and reception that followed can be found here​.

