NewLake Capital CEO, Anthony Coniglio, to Participate in Fireside Chat with Zuanic and Associates on December 13th at 11 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Pablo Zuanic, Senior Equity Analyst and Managing Partner at Zuanic and Associates, on Wednesday, December 13th at 11 a.m. ET.

For those interested in listening to the discussion please register HERE.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com 

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@kcsa.com 
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@kcsa.com 
PH: (570) 209-2947


Primary Logo

