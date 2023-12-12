Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, Founder & CEO of Ten Ltd. Interview Today Live at NYSE – Schwab Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) announced today that the Founder and CEO, Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, will be interviewed on the Watch List with Nicole Petallides, Lead Anchor at the Schwab Network, live today at 2:20 pm EST.

To watch the interview live, please follow this link: https://schwabnetwork.com/

Following the interview Dr. Nikolas Tsakos along with executives of other NYSE listed companies and dignitaries will ring the Closing bell celebrating the “Greek American Issuer Day” hosted by the NYSE in the context of the 25th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, held yesterday, December 11th 2023, at the Metropolitan Club In New York City.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels, two DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.4 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

