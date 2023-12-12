Forsyth man sentenced in Rosebud County child sexual abuse case">Forsyth man sentenced in Rosebud County child sexual abuse case HELENA – A Forsyth man was sentenced in Rosebud County District Court Monday to 60 years in the Montana State Prison with…

December 12, 2023

HELENA – A Forsyth man was sentenced in Rosebud County District Court Monday to 60 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended after admitting to sexually assaulting a minor girl multiple times between 2015 and 2021, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Patrick Holden, 44, pleaded guilty in June to one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of sexual assault. Holden was sentenced to 60 years with 20 years suspended for each count. He will spend a total of 40 years in prison as the sentences will run concurrently.

In January 2023, the child was interviewed by the Department of Health and Human Services and disclosed she had been sexually abused by Holden. Shortly after, the defendant was interviewed by the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to sexually abusing the girl.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office.

