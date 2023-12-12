DCS creates new program to safeguard the financial well-being of children and families

Phoenix, AZ (November 7, 2023)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is adopting a child-centered program to safeguard the financial well-being of children and families.

Under the program, children who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (RSDI) benefits will have their funds placed in a Personal Needs Account, which is a conservation account that will not interfere with any other benefit program.

DCS will manage all accounts for children in care. This innovative approach will enhance transparency, increase support for children and their families, and improve the process of transitioning benefits when a child leaves foster care.

"We are excited to implement the personal account program," said David Lujan, DCS Cabinet Executive Officer. "This program will not only provide financial security for children in foster care but also equip them with the tools to achieve their dreams and aspirations once they leave DCS care."

Program highlights include:

Conserving all SSA funds, effective July 1, 2023, in accordance with House Bill 2559 which passed earlier this year.

Providing transparency and education for SSA recipients and their families.

Strengthening the economic capacity of parents and caregivers to care for their children effectively and safely when they return home.

Enhancing reunification efforts by creating economic support around children and their families.

Building an economic foundation for youth aging out of foster care.

Creating savings accounts that will be owned by the child who is receiving SSA benefits.

By adopting this child-centered approach, DCS aims to ensure that every child's needs are met and their best interests are prioritized. DCS remains committed to its mission of protecting children and strengthening families. For more information about DCS, please visit dcs.az.gov.