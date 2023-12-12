Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces Capital Projects Fund (CPF) AwardsDec07

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (December 7, 2023) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $120 million in funding from the Idaho Capital Projects Fund (CPF) to 18 broadband projects across Idaho, connecting over 30,000 homes and businesses.

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board and the State of Idaho funded broadband projects that assist with or improve distance learning, telehealth, telework, economic development and public safety. These awards meet the federal Capital Projects Fund (CPF) criteria and improve internet connectivity in unserved and underserved locations.

“These awarded projects are another important step in furthering the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board’s mission of ensuring that all Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable internet,” Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Chair, Representative John Vander Woude said. “These projects will connect homes and businesses across the entire State.”

“These grants are the culmination of months working together and engaging stakeholders, local communities and internet providers all across the State,” Idaho Broadband Program Manager Ramón Hobdey-Sánchez said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication my colleagues exemplified throughout this entire grant process and the impact they have all had on improving internet access for Idahoans.”

