Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Generac Holdings, Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Generac Holdings, Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 21, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers and directors alleging that on August 2, 2023, the Company held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During that call, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. When explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted his May statements discounting macroeconomic trends. He said, “[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns,” thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors, “this weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlooked for residential product sales.”

When investors learned the truth, Generac’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Generac’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 22, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

