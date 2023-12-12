American National Named One of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2024

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company has earned a place on the Forbes list of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Insurance Companies 2024 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of over 15,000 participants across the nation. The participants were asked to evaluate the insurance companies they have held within the last three years. The survey considered customer recommendations, customer satisfaction, and customer loyalty. Additionally, six sub-dimensions were also taken into consideration: Advice, Customer Service, Price/Performance ratio, Transparency, Digital Services, and Damage Service. The recommendations and ratings were transformed into score values and aggregated towards a final score.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized among the best insurance companies in America,” said Josh Feyissa, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, American National. “This is a testament to how hard our employees and distribution partners work every day to understand and exceed our clients’ expectations.”

In total, 155 companies were awarded in five insurance types: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Term Life, and Permanent Life. The full awards list can currently be viewed on Forbes.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit www.AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Scott Campbell SVP, Corporate Communications Scott.Campbell@AmericanNational.com