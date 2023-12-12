Cambodian PM wraps up official trip to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet left Hà Nội on Tuesday, concluding his two-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

During his stay in Việt Nam, he paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and laid a wreath at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội.

PM Hun Manet paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Võ Văn Thưởng, attended an official welcome ceremony and held talks with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and met with National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Vietnamese leaders hailed the visit by Hun Manet, saying it would make contributions to consolidating and creating a new milestone in the Việt Nam-Cambodia relations. They also congratulated the guest for his election as the Cambodian Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the Cambodian People’s Party, as well as the great achievements that Cambodia has carved out over the past time.

They laid stress on Việt Nam's consistent policy of respecting and giving top priority to the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” with Cambodia, while treasuring the tradition of solidarity and mutual support in the struggles for national independence in the past, as well as in the current national construction and development.

Hun Manet affirmed that Cambodia will stand shoulder to shoulder with Việt Nam to protect, preserve, nurture and develop the bilateral ties to a new height, and pass them on to the younger generations.

Leaders from both countries reached consensus on striving to boost two-way trade to US$20 billion in the time to come, and encouraging and facilitating investment and business cooperation activities of enterprises from both sides. They applauded close coordination by the two countries' competent agencies to maintain and consolidate the border line of peace, stability and development, while concurring to continue collaboration to accelerate the completion of the remaining 16 per cent of land border demarcation and marker planting work.

On the occasion, PM Chính and PM Hun Manet witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Cambodian Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation; the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce; and the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam and Cambodia’s National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.

They also attended the Việt Nam-Cambodia trade and investment promotion forum, and met with students from the Foreign Trade University. — VNS