Việt Nam-China relations a top priority in the pursuit of peace: Party leader

VIETNAM, December 12 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said Việt Nam considers the development of relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice, for the happiness of the people of both nations, and for global peace and progress.

He made the remarks when he held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on Tuesday, following the official welcome ceremony with a 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state, in Hà Nội.

The Chinese leader and his wife are making a State visit to Việt Nam from December 12-13 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Trọng and his wife, and President Võ Văn Thưởng and his wife.

Party General Secretary Trọng emphasised that the Chinese leader’s third visit to Việt Nam coincides with the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries (2008-2023). He expressed confidence that this visit marks a new historic milestone, elevating the relationship between the two Parties and two countries to new heights, meeting the aspirations and common interests of the people of both nations for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The two leaders delved deeply into discussions on the situations of each Party, each country, the relationship between the two Parties and two countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Party General Secretary Trọng congratulated China, under the leadership of Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, for achieving new significant and comprehensive achievements since the 20th Party Congress.

He expressed confidence that the Chinese Party, State, and people will successfully fulfil the goals and tasks set at the 20th Party Congress and build China into a great, modern, prosperous, democratic, and civilised socialist society.

Sharing insights into Việt Nam’s situation, Party General Secretary Trọng stated that the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has assessed the country has never had such fortune, potential, international position and prestige as it does today.

He emphasised that over the first half of the 13th National Congress's term, Việt Nam has made significant and comprehensive achievements in various fields. The Party leader shared the goals and directions to strive for Việt Nam to become a developed country with high income in the direction of socialist orientation by the middle of this century, along with specific development goals for 2025, 2030, and 2045 set at the 13th National Congress.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation, adding that Việt Nam is an active and responsible friend, a reliable partner, and a positive member of the international community.

Party General Secretary Trọng stressed that Việt Nam supports China to become a stronger Socialist country, contributing to the cause of peace and progress for humanity.

Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping highly appreciated the achievements that Việt Nam has attained in nearly 40 years of đổi mới (reforms), especially the significant and comprehensive outcomes in implementing the resolutions of the 13th National Congress.

He expressed belief that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, with Party General Secretary Trọng at the helm, the Party, the State, and the people of Việt Nam will successfully achieve the major goals and tasks set forth by the 13th National Congress, laying an important foundation for the successful realisation of the two 100-year goals as defined by the 13th National Congress.

The Chinese leader affirmed that the Chinese Party, Government, and people highly value the relationship with Việt Nam, considering Việt Nam a priority in China's neighbouring foreign policy.

He recalled the recent visit by Party General Secretary Trọng to the Hữu Nghị (Friendship) International Border Gate and the tree-planting event in August, which symbolised a message of trust and development in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

At the talks, the two leaders reviewed the development process of the relations between the two Parties and the two countries. This enduring bond, initiated and carefully nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, Chinese President Mao Zedong, and other predecessors, is considered a precious asset for the people of both nations.

The leaders concurred in evaluating the 15 years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008 based on the motto of “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability and future-oriented thinking” and the spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, good partners”.

Both sides agreed to build a Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future, which holds strategic significance, striving for the happiness of the people of both nations, for global peace and progress.

This initiative aligns with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, based on the principles of mutual respect, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They reiterated their commitment to resolving disagreements through peaceful means.

Both sides agreed to continually strengthen political trust, enhance high-level exchanges between Party leaders and countries through diverse and flexible forms, and leverage the strategic guiding role of Party-to-Party relations in the overall bilateral relationship.

The two leaders agreed to reinforce cooperation in defence and security, making it one of the pillars of bilateral relations, while promoting sustainable and profound economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and enhance education on the traditional relations between the two Parties and two countries to build a more solid societal foundation for bilateral relations.

They also agreed to enhance closer multilateral coordination, contributing positively to the common interests of both nations and the international community.

On the issue of the seas, the two leaders emphasised the need for better control and active resolution of disagreements at sea, maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and the region.

Party General Secretary Trọng proposed that both sides effectively implement shared high-level perceptions, respect each other's legitimate and interests, and resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

He also stressed the need to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) consistent with UNCLOS 1982.

During the high-level talks, the two leaders extensively discussed various international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Party General Secretary Trọng stated that in the context of complex international and regional developments, it is crucial for countries to pursue policies of peace, cooperation, and development, adhere to international law, respect equality and the legal interests of each other, and resolve differences through peaceful means. Cooperation for mutual development and coordination in responding to both traditional and non-traditional security challenges was also underscored.

General Secretary and President of China, Xi Jinping, concurred with the opinions expressed by Party General Secretary Trọng, stressing the need for both sides to promote the strong, stable, sustainable, and more effective development of the Việt Nam-China relationship at the new height of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

After the high-level talks, the two leaders were briefed on 36 cooperation agreements across various sectors signed between agencies, ministries, and localities of the two countries. These agreements showcase the comprehensive achievements obtained during this visit. — VNS