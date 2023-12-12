The gastroesophageal reflux disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as vanoprazan (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), BLI5100 (Sebela Pharmaceuticals), narnopride (Renexxion Ireland), and others. The GERD market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate by 2032 - DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Microbiome Health Sciences, Takeda, Braintree Laboratories, AstraZeneca

The gastroesophageal reflux disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as vanoprazan (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), BLI5100 (Sebela Pharmaceuticals), narnopride (Renexxion Ireland), and others. The GERD market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, GERD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted GERD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the gastroesophageal reflux disease market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the observable portrayal of GERD reveals two primary phenotypic patterns: erosive reflux disease (ERD) characterized by erosion, and non-erosive reflux disease (NERD), which encompasses the majority of patients.

Leading gastroesophageal reflux disease companies such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Microbiome Health Sciences, Takeda, Braintree Laboratories, AstraZeneca, and others are developing novel GERD drugs that can be available in the GERD market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel GERD drugs that can be available in the GERD market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment include Vonoprazan, MHS-1031, Dexlansoprazole, BLI5100, Nexium , and others.

and others. In November 2023, the FDA granted approval to VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets 10 mg and 20 mg, a groundbreaking potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), as a novel therapeutic option for adults. This treatment is indicated for the healing of all grades of Erosive Esophagitis, commonly referred to as Erosive GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). Additionally, it is approved for the maintenance of healing of all grades of Erosive GERD and the relief of heartburn associated with Erosive GERD.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the GERD market share @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Overview

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive condition where acidic stomach juices, as well as food and fluids, flow back into the esophagus from the stomach. This occurs persistently over the long term and results from various intrinsic or structural factors that disrupt the esophagogastric junction barrier, exposing the esophagus to acidic gastric contents. The underlying factors contributing to GERD’s pathophysiology are diverse, encompassing mechanisms such as the modulation of lower esophageal sphincter tone, the existence of a hiatal hernia, and the defensive capabilities of esophageal mucosa against reflux, alongside the influence of esophageal motility. The primary symptoms of GERD are typically heartburn and regurgitation, but it can also manifest with additional symptoms such as dysphagia, odynophagia, belching, epigastric pain, and nausea. Diagnosis is challenging due to the absence of a definitive test, and it relies on symptoms, responsiveness to antisecretory therapy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy, and ambulatory reflux monitoring.





Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The GERD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current GERD patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The GERD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

GERD Prevalent Cases

GERD Diagnosed Cases

GERD Phenotype-specific Prevalent Cases

GERD Age-specific Prevalent Cases

GERD Treatable Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving GERD epidemiology trends @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiological Insights

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Market

GERD management is stratified into five stages, wherein the initial four stages center around medical interventions, while the fifth stage involves surgical intervention. The overarching treatment objective is to minimize esophageal exposure to refluxate, thereby mitigating symptoms, fostering esophageal healing, preventing complications, and maintaining remission. The treatment modalities for GERD primarily encompass (i) lifestyle modifications; (ii) medication, including PPIs, H2 receptor antagonists, reflux-reducing agents, and adjunct medication; (iii) invasive interventions, such as antireflux surgery (ARS), bariatric surgery, magnetic sphincter augmentation, and endoscopic therapy.

Many individuals managing GERD effectively control symptoms and promote esophageal healing by adopting lifestyle changes and using medications. Consequently, surgical intervention is often unnecessary for these patients. However, in cases where severe symptoms persist or complications like erosive esophagitis occur despite adequate medication, antireflux surgery might be necessary.

Lifestyle modifications play a pivotal role in GERD management and should be woven into the fabric of all treatment phases. These changes incorporate elevating the head of the bed by six inches, cutting down on fat intake, discontinuing smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, achieving weight loss, refraining from lying down within three hours after meals, and steering clear of substantial meals and specific dietary selections. Beyond lifestyle changes, individuals experiencing mild symptoms may find relief through periodic drug therapy. This can involve using antacids, alginic acid (a constituent of products like Gaviscon), or over-the-counter histamine H2-receptor blockers as necessary.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for GERD @ Drugs for GERD Treatment

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies and Companies

Vonoprazan: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MHS-1031: Microbiome Health Sciences

Dexlansoprazole: Takeda

BLI5100: Braintree Laboratories

Nexium: AstraZeneca

To know more about GERD clinical trials, visit @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Drugs

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics

The gastroesophageal reflux disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments, weight management, and elevating the head of the bed, offer non-pharmacological approaches to managing GERD and reducing symptom severity. This is particularly significant given the growing awareness of GERD among both healthcare professionals and the general population, leading to earlier diagnosis and improved management. Multidisciplinary teams, involving gastroenterologists, dietitians, psychologists, and surgeons, can collaboratively provide comprehensive care and support for GERD patients. Additionally, promising new drugs, such as naronapride, vonoprazan, and BLI5100, are being developed to address GERD and its complications, presenting potential alternatives for patients unresponsive to current treatments.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of GERD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the GERD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the GERD market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the gastroesophageal reflux disease market. The current treatments for GERD do not adequately address the dysmotility elements, creating a substantial unmet need for new treatments that can enhance outcomes and improve patients’ quality of life. Moreover, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) exhibit a relatively slow onset of action and have limited potency and duration of effect. The economic burden associated with diagnostic tests, medications, surgeries, and potential complications can be significant for individuals and healthcare systems. The GERD market encompasses a variety of medications, surgical interventions, and other therapies, leading to a fragmented landscape that can complicate marketing efforts and product positioning.

Moreover, GERD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the GERD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the GERD market growth.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Microbiome Health Sciences, Takeda, Braintree Laboratories, AstraZeneca, and others Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies Vonoprazan, MHS-1031, Dexlansoprazole, BLI5100, Nexium, and others

Scope of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about GERD drugs in development @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Key Insights 2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment and Management 7. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Analysis 12. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted GERD epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Pipeline

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key GERD companies, including Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, among others.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key GERD treatment devices companies, including Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), EndoGastric Solutions, Medtronic, Olympus, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings, Hoya Corporation, MediGus Ltd, Mederi-RF, LABORIE, PENTAX Medical, Diversatek Inc., among others.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key eosinophilic esophagitis companies, including Sanofi, Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Celldex Therapeutics, NexEos Bio, Aqilion, Quorum Innovations, Serpin Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, among others.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key eosinophilic esophagitis companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Allakos, Pfizer, Revolo Biotherapeutics, EsoCap AG, NexEos Diagnostics, Inc., Celgene, among others.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key eosinophilic gastroenteritis companies including Allakos, AstraZeneca, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +91-9650213330 www.delveinsight.com